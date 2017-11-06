Advertisement

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

AkzoNobel, Axalta in talks

by Alex Scott
November 6, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 44
AkzoNobel says it is in talks to merge with its smaller U.S. paint rival Axalta Coating Systems, which is DuPont’s former coatings business. Discussions are at an early phase, according to the Dutch company. AkzoNobel has annual paint and coating sales of about $10 billion, compared with $4 billion for Axalta. Jefferies stock analyst Laurence Alexander describes the prospective deal as “a bold move with a good strategic fit.” Combining the two firms could generate savings by addressing overlaps in business lines and geography and by leveraging economies of scale in raw material purchasing, Alexander tells clients. A merger with Axalta could also protect AkzoNobel from being acquired. The Dutch firm rebuffed three attempts by PPG Industries to acquire it earlier this year. Under Dutch regulations, PPG can make another bid in December. The prospective merger follows a turbulent year for AkzoNobel, whose CEO stepped down in the summer because of ill health. The firm says it remains on track to carve out its chemicals activities into a separate business by April 2018.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

