Biological Chemistry

Obituary: Leonard Mortenson

by Linda Wang
November 20, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 46
Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Mortenson
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Patricia Mortenson
Leonard Mortenson.
Credit: Courtesy of Patricia Mortenson

Leonard Mortenson, 89, died on Oct. 30 in Willow Street, Pa.

“Len began his association with two nitrogen-fixing bacteria, the aerobic Azotobacter vinelandii and the anaerobic Clostridium pasteurianum, during his graduate studies. Throughout his career, his research has centered on the nitrogen-fixing enzyme nitrogenase of these two organisms. Len and coworkers developed effective anaerobic techniques for the purification of nitrogenase from C. pasteurianum, and a similar strategy allowed the purification of the oxygen-sensitive hydrogenase from the same organism in his laboratory. His work led to the discovery of new types of metalloproteins.”—Lance Seefeldt, colleague and friend

Most recent title: professor of biochemistry, University of Georgia

Education: B.S., chemistry, Rhode Island College, 1950; Ph.D., biochemistry, University of Wisconsin, Madison, 1954

Survivors: wife, Patricia; two daughters

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

