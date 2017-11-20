Obituary: Leonard Mortenson

Leonard Mortenson, 89, died on Oct. 30 in Willow Street, Pa.
“Len began his association with two nitrogen-fixing bacteria, the aerobic Azotobacter vinelandii and the anaerobic Clostridium pasteurianum, during his graduate studies. Throughout his career, his research has centered on the nitrogen-fixing enzyme nitrogenase of these two organisms. Len and coworkers developed effective anaerobic techniques for the purification of nitrogenase from C. pasteurianum, and a similar strategy allowed the purification of the oxygen-sensitive hydrogenase from the same organism in his laboratory. His work led to the discovery of new types of metalloproteins.”—Lance Seefeldt, colleague and friend
Most recent title: professor of biochemistry, University of Georgia
Education: B.S., chemistry, Rhode Island College, 1950; Ph.D., biochemistry, University of Wisconsin, Madison, 1954
Survivors: wife, Patricia; two daughters
