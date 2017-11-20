Sturla [+]Enlarge Credit: Courtesy of Shana Sturla

Shana J. Sturla, toxicology professor at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH), Zurich, will take the reins of the American Chemical Society journal Chemical Research in Toxicology as editor-in-chief at the beginning of 2018. She will take the reins from Stephen S. Hecht, Wallin Land Grant Professor of Cancer Prevention at the University of Minnesota.

Chemical Research in Toxicology focuses on advancing the understanding of toxic agents. As editor-in-chief, Sturla says she plans to broaden the scope of the journal to include contributions from researchers who are advancing the predictive capacity of toxicology. She would also like to increase the international visibility and engagement of the journal to include more science from around the world.

“The science of toxicology is the foundation of products and policies that impact the health and safety of humans and the environment,” she says. “Chemistry is central to so many problems in toxicology because it informs an understanding and prediction of adverse outcomes on the basis of structures and processes.”

Sturla studies the chemical basis of mutagenesis and toxicity. Her lab is exploring the “relationships between chemical structures, enzyme-catalyzed chemical transformations, and cellular responses to environmental and dietary toxicants and cancer drugs,” according to ACS.

“Professor Sturla’s years of editorial experience with the journal and expertise in the areas of food and drug interactions with cancer therapy, carcinogen metabolism, and genotoxicity mechanisms will be highly valuable to the toxicology research community,” said James Milne, senior vice president of the ACS Publications journals publishing group, in a press release.

