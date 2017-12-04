Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Clariant reorients after failed Huntsman tie up

by Alex Scott
December 4, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Swiss specialty chemical firm Clariant says it will announce a new growth strategy early in 2018 after its recent failure to complete a $20 billion “merger of equals” with Huntsman Corp. Potential options include mergers and acquisitions, short-term portfolio rearrangement, sending cash to shareholders, a review of costs, and the pursuit of new growth opportunities, the company says. The merger with Huntsman was scuttled largely by activist investor White Tale, a 20% shareholder of Clariant, which said the deal undervalued the Swiss firm. In a response, Clariant’s management emphasizes that it continues to have the backing of many of its shareholders. It claims that White Tale’s repeated requests for Clariant to hire an investment bank to conduct a strategic review indicate that White Tale is interested in breaking up the company and selling its assets. Clariant’s management says this is not in line with its long-term vision for the company.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Pigment maker Venator gets challenge from investor
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
SABIC purchase of Clariant stake delayed
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Clariant and Huntsman nix $20 billion deal

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE