Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Hormones could help explain lower rates of asthma in men

Testosterone keeps inflammation-inducing lung cells in check, study shows

by Tien Nguyen
November 30, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

A woman in park using an inhaler.
Credit: Shutterstock
Women tend to have more severe cases of asthma than men.

Women are twice as likely as men to be afflicted by asthma, the airway constricting condition that can range from annoying to life-altering.

Before puberty, however, the trend is reversed: Young boys are more likely to have asthma than girls. The reasons behind the sex-based switch remain “enigmatic,” says Darryl Zeldin, an asthma expert at the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, but scientists suggest that the shift may be connected to changes in sex hormones.

A new study, led by Dawn C. Newcomb at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, provides a potential molecular mechanism (Cell Rep. 2017, DOI: 10.1016/j.celrep.2017.10.110). Newcomb and coworkers examined the effect of sex hormones on lung cells, called group 2 innate lymphoid (ILC2) cells, that have been linked to asthma in recent years. The cells produce proteins that initiate the inflammation and mucus buildup that make it hard for people with asthma to breathe.

The researchers tested blood samples from men and women with and without asthma. They found that people with asthma possessed more ILC2 cells and that women with asthma had more of these cells than men with asthma. In mouse studies, the team observed that testosterone suppressed ILC2 cells’ expansion and activity, whereas estrogen and progesterone had no effect.

Understanding sex differences in asthma is important when choosing patients for clinical trials, Newcomb says. Patients with severe asthma—typically women—don’t always respond to standard treatments like corticosteroid inhalers, Newcomb says, so new therapies are needed.

“Currently there are no treatments for asthma that target sex hormone signaling pathways,” Zeldin says, adding that the beneficial effects of testosterone and its related analogs may represent a novel approach for the treatment of this type of lung inflammation for both sexes.

Newcomb stresses that hormones are one of many factors—including genetics, infections, and the environment—that can influence the development of asthma.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Microtubule protein level predicts drugs’ effectiveness against brain cancer cells
Antibody reduces fat, increases metabolism in mice
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
‘Pathway preferential’ estrogens target the good and avoid the bad

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE