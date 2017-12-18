Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

EU’s chlorine makers end mercury-based production

Europe’s Dec. 11 ban brings 21 mercury cell production plants to a halt

by Alex Scott
December 18, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Photo of a chlorine plant being converted.
Credit: Kem One
Kem One began converting this chlor-alkali plant in Lavéra, France, in 2015.

European Union regulations requiring companies to stop making chlorine via a process that involves mercury came into effect last week. Of the 21 mercury technology plants that were operating at the start of 2017, seven have closed and 14 have been converted—or are about to be converted—to the less environmentally harmful membrane technology.

The seven closed plants had a combined capacity of 665,000 metric tons per year of chlorine, or 5.5% of Europe’s chlorine production capacity. The 14 plants being converted have a combined capacity of 1.4 million metric tons per year of chlorine.

Six of the 21 mercury cell plants are located in Spain, with the rest spread across the bloc. In the U.S., where no equivalent regulation exists, only one plant still uses the toxic element.

EuroChlor, a trade association, estimates that since 2001 the conversion of mercury plants to cleaner technology will have cost the industry about $3.5 billion.

In 2016 European chlorine producers released a total of 1.4 metric tons of mercury into the atmosphere. At the end of 2016 they were still using about 5,400 metric tons of mercury in the cells, which electrolyze sodium chloride into chlorine and sodium hydroxide.

In one of the final closures, Hydrochem Italia shut down its mercury cell chlorine plant just last week with the loss of 30 jobs, according to the Italian newspaper La Stampa. The firm plans to convert its plant and reinstate staff when the facility reopens at the end of 2019.

A major clean-up of mercury-based hazardous waste is now set to take place at the 21 sites. EU regulations allow for liquid mercury to be stored temporarily for up to five years with a possible extension of three years. Liquid mercury must be converted to mercury sulfide before its permanent disposal.

“Issues such as the demolition of buildings and the treatment and follow-up of contaminated sites will continue to keep the chlor-alkali industry busy for several more years,” EuroChlor says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Regulations shut down mercury-based alcoholate plant
EU’s chlorine makers end mercury-based production
Spanish firm replaces mercury-cell process

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE