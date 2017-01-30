Immunotherapy-focused Cue Biopharma launches

Cue Biopharma has emerged from stealth with $26 million in funding to develop T-cell receptor-targeted biologics. Founded in 2015 with $10 million in seed funding, Cue hopes to tackle cancer and autoimmune diseases by developing biologics that will modulate the activity of specific sets of T cells. By outfitting an antibody with both an engineered T-cell signaling ligand and a peptide complex specific for disease-relevant T cells, Cue can elicit a highly specific response, either stimulating T cells to combat cancer or dampening the T-cell response in autoimmune diseases. The biotech firm has two drug candidates in preclinical studies for cancer.
