P&G floats bottle made of beach plastic

Procter & Gamble has developed a bottle for its Head & Shoulders shampoo that is made of up to 25% recycled plastic collected from beaches. P&G will sell its shampoo in 170,000 of the bottles in France this summer. The waste was collected by thousands of volunteers and hundreds of nongovernmental organizations. P&G developed the packaging in association with Trenton, N.J.-based postconsumer waste recycling firm TerraCycle and French water and waste treatment firm Suez.
