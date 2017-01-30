Shell’s SADAF exit raises $820 million

Oil giant Shell has agreed to sell its 50% stake in Jubail, Saudi Arabia-based Saudi Petrochemical Co. (SADAF) to Saudi Basic Industries, SADAF’s co-owner, for $820 million. SADAF has a total output of more than 4 million metric tons per year of chemical products that include chlorine, ethanol, ethylene, ethylene dichloride, methyl tert-butyl ether, and styrene. The move is driven by Shell’s goal to narrow the range of its chemicals portfolio. The joint venture agreement would have expired in 2020.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter