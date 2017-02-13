Ikea buys stake in plastics recycler

Swedish furniture giant Ikea has acquired a 15% stake in Morssinkhof Rymoplast, a Dutch plastics recycling firm. The recycler makes more than 220,000 metric tons of recycled plastics per year. Its products include polystyrene, polypropylene, and polyethylene terephthalate (PET). This is Ikea’s first acquisition since stating in December 2016 it will invest $1.1 billion in sustainable materials. Earlier this month, Ikea introduced a range of cabinet door fronts made from recycled PET bottles and wood.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter