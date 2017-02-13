Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Metabolites of the Roundup herbicide glyphosate linked to fatty liver disease in mice

Short-term high doses and long-term low doses of glyphosate alter fat metabolism

by Ryan Cross
February 13, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Glyphosate, the plant-killing molecule in the widely used herbicide Roundup, is under perpetual scrutiny for its potential toxicity in mammals. Harm could derive from the chemical’s metabolites, such as glyoxylate, that are hypothesized to react with a protein’s functionally important amino acids, including cysteine. To test that idea, Daniel K. Nomura’s group at the University of California, Berkeley, charted differences in the proteomes of mice exposed to glyphosate compared with those of untreated mice (Cell Chem. Biol. 2017, DOI: 10.1016/j.chembiol.2016.12.013). Nomura’s team found that glyoxylate attached to several liver enzymes that are important for lipid metabolism and measured significant increases in liver fat deposits. They also conducted the experiment with acetochlor, another common herbicide, and found similar results (ACS Chem. Biol. 2017, DOI: 10.1021/acschembio.6b01001). “We don’t want to raise too much concern,” Nomura says, emphasizing that his study exposed mice to unnaturally high levels of herbicides. But the results are corroborated by another study recently published by Michael N. Antoniou of King’s College London and coworkers. That group exposed rats to extremely low doses of glyphosate in drinking water for two years and found disturbances in fat metabolism reminiscent of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (Sci. Rep. 2017, DOI: 10.1038/srep39328). Nomura says that study “nicely reinforces” his group’s paper.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Propionate has metabolic side effects in people
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Less Is More With Resveratrol
Artificial Sweeteners Boost Glucose Levels

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE