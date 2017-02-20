Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

EU proposal ignores many products with hormone-altering chemicals, groups claim

by Britt E. Erickson
February 20, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Advocacy groups are calling for one system in the EU to regulate endocrine disruptors in consumer products, such as plastic toys.
A plastic snail frog.
Credit: Shutterstock
Advocacy groups are calling for one system in the EU to regulate endocrine disruptors in consumer products, such as plastic toys.

The European Commission’s proposal for identifying endocrine-disrupting chemicals should apply to more than just pesticides and biocides, advocacy groups say in a new report. The groups are urging the commission—the European Union’s executive branch—to create a single, unified system across all sectors to identify chemicals that disrupt hormone activity. Such a system is needed to protect people and the environment from endocrine disruptors in cosmetics, food contact materials, drinking water, toys, and other consumer products, the groups say. The commission’s proposal, which was released in June of last year, is intended to help EU regulators determine which chemicals in pesticides and biocides, such as hand disinfectants, are endocrine disruptors. The criteria “must work alongside other laws, for example on cosmetics, water, or chemicals in general,” says Vito Buonsante, law and policy adviser at ClientEarth and coauthor of the report. “The EU criteria to identify endocrine disruptors would be the first standards for these chemicals worldwide and set a precedent,” says Giulia Carlini, project attorney at the Center for International Environmental Law and coauthor of the report.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EU comes closer to restricting PFHxA uses
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cosmetic preservative butylparaben regulation proposed in EU
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EU members agree to restrict 4 phthalates

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE