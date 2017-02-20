Ineos advances plans for off-road car

Ineos, the European petrochemicals giant, plans to start producing an off-road vehicle to replace the defunct Land Rover Defender. After a six-month feasibility study, the firm says it will spend “many hundreds of millions” of dollars to introduce the vehicle, which it hopes to build in the U.K. “We want to build the world’s purest 4 x 4 and are aiming it at explorers, farmers, and off-road enthusiasts across the globe,” says Jim Ratcliffe, Ineos’s chair and a 4 x 4 enthusiast.
