Bayer, Yara sow seeds of digital farming

Bayer and fertilizer producer Yara have formed a software collaboration and licensing agreement to provide farmers with digital productivity tools. Yara will license technology to Bayer for determining the nutrient status of plants using a smartphone app. The app can be linked to Yara’s N-Sensor, a tractor-mounted device that uses the light reflectance properties of crops to adjust the amount of fertilizer being applied.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter