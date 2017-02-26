Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

European firms grind out profit growth in 2016

Sales were stable, but a challenging environment is in play

by Alex Scott
February 26, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Several European chemical firms have reported a hike in 2016 earnings on the back of slow sales growth.

Full-year results

[+]Enlarge
European specialty chemical firms raised profits in 2016 despite challenging markets.
Source: Companies
A table showing 2016 the financial results of leading European chemical companies.
European specialty chemical firms raised profits in 2016 despite challenging markets.
Source: Companies

Specialty chemical and plastics firms Clariant, Covestro, DSM, and Kemira all posted marked increases in earnings. Their 2016 performances compare with the slightly weaker financial results of their U.S. specialty chemical counterparts. The European companies say they are optimistic about improving their performance in 2017 despite uncertain market conditions.

The firms achieved much of their growth not because of improvements in their markets but rather because of changes to their approach. Clariant’s earnings improvement for 2016 is due to the Swiss ­company’s ongoing shift into high-margin specialty chemicals combined with good cost management, CEO Hariolf Kottmann says.

Kottmann says he is confident Clariant will continue to improve its financial ­position on all fronts through 2017 “in spite of a continued challenging economic environment.” Specific challenges Kottmann expects to face in 2017 are high volatility in commodity prices and currencies.

Covestro grew earnings partly through cost reduction but also through a 7.5% increase in production volumes. A testament to Covestro’s progress during 2016—its first full financial year since being carved out of Bayer—is that its share price has almost doubled.

At C&EN’s press time, AkzoNobel was the major European chemical company reporting the most disappointing results, with sales down as much as 5% for decorative paints, performance coatings, and specialty chemicals—its three main divisions. The firm blames the decline on unfavorable currency shifts and pricing effects. But AkzoNobel says it is positive about the outlook for its business.

Also upbeat is privately owned petrochemicals and fuels maker Ineos. The firm is not required to publish its finances but says 2016 was a record year with pretax profits of $4.5 billion from sales of about $42 billion. Ineos says it will repay $1.3 billion of debt from its own cash resources.

“These figures confirm that Ineos is doing better than ever,” says founder and Chair Jim Ratcliffe. “All the businesses are performing well. Ineos is in great shape.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Outlook weakens for European chemical industry
European earnings surge
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
German chemical producers upbeat

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE