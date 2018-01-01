BASF and Toda add to cathode collaboration

BASF Toda Battery Materials, a joint venture established in 2015 between BASF and Toda Kogyo, has tripled its capacity for nickel-based cathode materials at its site in Onoda, Japan. Majority-owned by BASF, the venture claims to now operate the world’s largest calcination facility for making high-nickel cathode materials. The two firms will next create a cathode materials joint venture in the U.S. Named BASF Toda America, it will include BASF and Toda cathode materials facilities in Elyria, Ohio, and Battle Creek, Mich., respectively.
