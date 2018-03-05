Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

California glyphosate warning requirement on hold

by Britt E. Erickson
March 5, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

In a win for farm groups and pesticide companies, a federal judge has temporarily halted a cancer warning requirement for products sold in California that contain the herbicide glyphosate. For now, however, glyphosate will remain on the state’s list of chemicals known to cause cancer. California listed glyphosate as a known carcinogen on July 7, 2017, under its Proposition 65 law. That listing would have triggered a warning requirement effective July 7, 2018. Monsanto, which makes the glyphosate-based herbicide Roundup; farm groups; and others sued California in November, claiming that the Prop 65 listing and warning requirement would compel them “to make false, misleading, and highly controversial statements about their products.” The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California agreed that the required warnings would be “false and misleading.” In a Feb. 26 order, the court stated that “almost all other regulators have concluded that there is insufficient evidence that glyphosate causes cancer.” The court ruled that products containing glyphosate do not need to comply with the warning requirement while the case is still ongoing.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE