Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Evolved enzymes serve up diverse cyclopropanes

Heme proteins make all possible isomers of prized 3-membered rings

by Carmen Drahl
March 1, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Each engineered heme protein (colored ribbons) catalyzes formation of a different cyclopropane stereoisomer.
Reaction scheme demonstrating transformation of an unactivated alkene into cyclopropanes. Four different heme proteins catalyze the reaction, each generating a different stereoisomer.
Each engineered heme protein (colored ribbons) catalyzes formation of a different cyclopropane stereoisomer.

With some engineering in the lab, a quartet of iron-containing heme proteins from microbes can convert inert alkenes into each possible stereoisomer of cyclopropanes, which are valuable motifs in medicinally active compounds (ACS Cent. Sci. 2018, DOI: 10.1021/acscentsci.7b00548). Previous engineered proteins needed help from an artificial cofactor to complete this feat. This work suggests that heme proteins are perfectly capable of doing this chemistry on their own.

Building cyclopropanes with protein catalysts is not new, says Frances H. Arnold, the California Institute of Technology professor who led the work. However, prior heme protein catalysts made by her group and others worked best on relatively reactive alkenes. “These proteins are being commercialized, and our clients want more challenging cyclopropanations,” including transformations of unactivated alkenes, she says.

So graduate student Anders M. Knight and colleagues used directed evolution, which simulates natural selection, to find promising candidates. They optimized four heme-containing proteins from bacteria and archaea, each of which produced a different cyclopropane stereoisomer from the unactivated alkene 1-octene.

The cyclopropane-making reaction, a carbene transfer, takes place inside Escherichia coli cells and works in the presence of alcohols and other groups that might normally interfere with the reaction. Caltech has filed a provisional patent application on the technology.

“This work shows that the diversity of heme proteins in nature, coupled with the power of directed evolution, can be a route to novel stereoselective catalysts,” says John Hartwig of the University of California, Berkeley. His team has carried out this chemistry using proteins with a nonnatural iridium cofactor. So far, the new heme proteins convert terminal alkenes only, but Hartwig thinks with more work, they could convert internal alkenes too.

Knight agrees. “These active sites are very tunable,” he says. Arnold adds, “I hope that as we do more difficult target substrates, it’ll push people in industry to give this a try.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bacteria flex to break down strange sugars
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Enzyme and photocatalyst team up to make nonnatural amino acids
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Engineered enzyme does asymmetric C–N bond twofer

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE