U.K. incubator focuses on photonics

The Centre for Process Innovation, a U.K. government agency, has teamed with Durham University to create an incubator to help small firms commercialize photonics technologies. Named Spotlight, the initiative aims to promote proof-of-concept research and technology scale-up in applications such as health care diagnostics. The service will run for three years. The EU has provided $1.2 million to fund it. The U.K. is hoping the initiative will lead to a research hub for photonics in the Durham area.
