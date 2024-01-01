Why can’t the drug industry solve its gender diversity problem?

The leakiest pipes

“They aren’t saying, ‘Christi, I want you on the board because you’ve spent 30 years in the industry.’ Every single one has either on the front or the back end said, ‘You’re a hot commodity because you’re a woman.’ ” —Christi Shaw, president, Lilly Bio-Medicines

Efforts to balance the genders on corporate boards might involve some growing pains, but at least results can be quickly achieved. The uncomfortable reality is that other male-dominated areas of the industry will be tougher to change.

The scientific side of the business has quietly maintained a status quo. Scanning photos of the scientific founders of biotech firms reveals a monolith of white men.

Of the 75 new companies reviewed by C&EN, fewer than 40% had one woman listed among its several founders. Only two companies had more than one woman founder.

One reason for the paucity of female founders is that industry isn’t the only place in the drug development chain with a gender problem. Universities and academic medical centers—important breeding grounds for companies—have not managed to significantly increase the number of woman-run labs.

Laurie Glimcher, CEO of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and a renowned immunologist, recalls looking around when she started her first lab at Harvard University in the early 1980s and seeing very few women in leadership positions. “I thought, ‘Oh, this is really going to change dramatically,’ ” she says. But 30 years later, “it’s not where I expected it to be.”

As Bertozzi noted in an April 2016 ACS Central Science editorial about academia’s gender imbalance, “Major research universities are not hiring women at a pace that would achieve a critical mass (e.g., 30%) in my lifetime, and at some top-flight universities the numbers remain so low that you can count them on one hand.”

One result is that women who reach the highest positions at biotech or big pharma firms often don’t come from the research track. Rather, they are more commonly from the commercial or clinical sides of the business. The most notable example is Emma Walmsley, a marketing executive who was plucked from GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer health care division to become the big pharma industry’s first female CEO.

None of the major U.S. or European drug companies has put a woman at the helm of its research division. Even in the wider biotech landscape, female chief scientific officers are a rarity. “If you asked people to draw what a CSO looks like, they probably wouldn’t draw a woman,” Calithera’s Molineaux says.

Rosana Kapeller, CSO of Nimbus Therapeutics, says she didn’t notice the dearth of women in top scientific roles until well into her career. In 2015, a partner at Atlas Venture, the investment firm that funded Nimbus, sent an email inviting all the scientific leaders in his portfolio to a regular gathering.

“Maybe it’s time to rethink what we value as strengths and signs of leadership.” —Lisa Marcaurelle, medicinal chemist; former head of discovery at Warp Drive Bio

“I realized I was the only woman on the list. There were 12 names, and I was the only one,” she says. “It shocked me. Most of my women friends are scientists. They are doing extremely well—why don’t they get the top jobs?”

Kapeller’s question is tough to unravel. Nearly equal numbers of women and men are entering the work force with advanced degrees. In 2015, women received 48% of medical school degrees, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges. That same year, women earned 55% of doctorates in the life sciences and 38% of medicinal-chemistry-focused doctorates, according to the National Science Foundation.

But at the senior corporate level, the numbers take a nose dive. Wendy Young, senior vice president of small-molecule discovery at Genentech, points out that her field, medicinal chemistry, seems stubbornly stuck at 20%. That’s the percentage of women who are in the medicinal chemistry division of the American Chemical Society, who publish in medicinal chemistry journals, and who are featured at conferences.

Women like Kapeller and Young who have top scientific jobs and those who aspire to those roles see a range of reasons for attrition on the research track. “There’s not a one-size-fits-all answer,” Young says.

Jennifer Harnden-Koehler, a former executive coach and talent management expert at Talent Acceleration Group, set out to explore that question after several clients—women who were midlevel scientists at biotech companies—pointed out their careers had hit a ceiling. While most of the women had the scientific chops to move up the ladder, they were having a tough time being seen as strategic thinkers.

To understand the issue better, Harnden-Koehler and a colleague interviewed 40 midlevel female scientists, 21 managers, and 15 human resources professionals across 19 life sciences companies.

The sample size is small, but the unpublished report highlighted a few factors that could be keeping women from ascending the scientific track.

“The feedback we get now from a female candidate who is standing in front of our conference room giving a talk is, ‘Wow, there are a lot of women in the audience.’ ” —Rebecca Ruck, director of process research, Merck & Co.

Most prominent was the disconnect between how women and their managers perceived their leadership capabilities. Sometimes the difference came down to word choice. Women, for example, tended to use collaborative language like “our plan,” whereas men were more likely to take ownership by talking about “my plan.”

A bigger issue was divergence in what midlevel scientists and their managers consider strategic thinking and business savvy. Women scientists tended to present a strategy along with one or more backup plans, whereas men more often offered a single vision. For women in the study, accounting for the possibility of failure was simply being an authentic leader. But their managers interpreted the caveats as a lack of confidence.

Lisa Marcaurelle, who has led discovery chemistry at several Boston-area biotech firms—most recently at Warp Drive Bio—participated in the study. She says the insight was stunning. “I totally do that. I never thought it was a bad thing,” she says.

Harnden-Koehler says women don’t need to change who they are to address the perception gap. Rather, they just need to make subtle changes to their style. “It’s not being or acting different,” she says, but being aware of the type of communication that managers interpret as confident, strategic thinking.

The survey gets at the larger question of whether the pharmaceutical industry needs to look beyond the phenotype of “executive presence”—business jargon often used to describe conventionally accepted leadership skills—and embrace a wider variety of styles. For example, one Boston-area biotech CSO who, like several women C&EN spoke with, requested anonymity out of concern that she will shift the focus from her work to her gender, notes that her quiet style is wrongly perceived as lack of confidence, whereas, as she puts it, “loudership” is often rewarded.

“Maybe it’s time to rethink what we value as strengths and signs of leadership,” Marcaurelle says.