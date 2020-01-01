Lisa M. Jarvis, Deputy Executive Editor

Phone: 917-710-0924

Areas of coverage: Biotech and pharmaceutical industries, academic drug discovery

Based in Chicago, Lisa has been covering the biotech and pharmaceutical industries at C&EN since 2006. She writes feature articles that weave together the business and science of developing drugs, while also serving as pharmaceuticals editor for the magazine. She has a particular interest in rare diseases, innovative models for drug discovery, and emerging technologies.