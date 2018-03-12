Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Care for a glass of fresh-brewed mammoth milk?

Firms are making milk and leather with yeast instead of animals

by Melody M. Bomgardner
March 12, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

A weird but cute spiny anteater is shown; it lives in Tasmania.
Credit: JJ Harrison/Creative Commons
Perfect Day's fermentation process can make the milk proteins of several different animals including echidna, also known as spiny anteaters.

Two start-ups developing processes to produce milk and leather using yeast instead of animals have received backing to help move their work out of the lab and closer to consumers.

Berkeley, Calif.-based Perfect Day, which aims to produce milk proteins via fermentation, raised $24.7 million in its first round of venture funding from Temasek, a Singaporean state-owned investment company; Hong Kong-based Horizons Ventures; and Inconiq Capital, a group of Silicon Valley investors.

Across the country in Nutley, N.J., Modern Meadow has struck a deal with German specialty chemical firm Evonik Industries. The companies will work together to scale up fermentation yield and output of collagen, which Modern Meadow uses to produce a material it calls bioleather. The investment firms that are behind Perfect Day are also investors in Modern Meadow.

Chief Technology Officer Dave Williamson says Modern Meadow wants to increase its scale by an order of magnitude and move into commercial production.

“Evonik is a clear leader in microbial fermentation, and their innovation and production capacity convinced us that they are the right partner for this critical program,” Williamson says. Evonik uses large-scale fermentation to make amino acids for its animal nutrition business.

While producing amino acids via fermentation is common industrial practice, making milk and leather proteins without the moo is a specialty process more akin to craft brewing. Both start-ups rely on yeast genetically altered to contain mammalian DNA.

According to a 2014 patent, Perfect Day’s modified yeast process can make the specific milk proteins of just about any animal, including humans, pandas, lemurs, whales, spiny anteaters, and even woolly mammoths.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Brevel raises $8.4 million seed round for algae protein
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Upside Foods raises $400 million to move towards commercialization
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
IntegriCulture to launch cellular foie gras

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE