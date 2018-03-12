Messer to bid for Linde-Praxair assets

Messer, a German industrial gases company, has paired with the private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to bid for assets that Linde and Praxair are selling in order to meet EU competition rules ahead of their planned merger. Details were not disclosed. The European Commission recently warned Linde and Praxair that to win approval for the deal they may have to sell major parts of their combined business. The merged firm would have annual sales of $30 billion.
