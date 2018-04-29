AkzoNobel to build chelates plant for Ineos in Cologne

AkzoNobel will build a biodegradable chelates plant at Ineos’s site in Cologne, Germany. Set to open in 2020, the plant will be operated by Ineos and use as a raw material acrylonitrile that Ineos makes at the site. AkzoNobel says demand for chelates is growing as a replacement for phosphates in automatic dishwasher detergents. The two firms have a similar supply agreement in the U.S.
