Evonik invests in Danish peroxide firm

Evonik Industries has acquired a minority stake in HPNow, a start-up based in Copenhagen that has developed technology for on-site production of hydrogen peroxide using only water, air, and electric current. HPNow will use the money from Evonik to scale up its technology. Evonik has an annual hydrogen peroxide production capacity of almost 1 million metric tons. “We’re an ideal match for HPNow,” Evonik says.
