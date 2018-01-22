Synvina’s FDCA plant delayed by two years

Synvina, a joint venture between BASF and the Dutch firm Avantium, says it is delaying the start-up of its first commercial plant for the biobased chemical furandicarboxylic acid (FDCA) by two or three years to 2023 or 2024. Set to be built in Antwerp, Belgium, the plant will make the key raw material for a new biopolymer, polyethylene furanoate. Synvia says the delay is because it needs to iron out processing inefficiencies identified in the pilot production of FDCA.
