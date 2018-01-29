ADM pushes into feed enzymes

The agriculture giant Archer Daniels Midland is taking steps toward entering the feed enzyme business. It plans to open an R&D lab in California and is forming a joint development agreement with the Chinese enzyme maker Qingdao Vland Biotech Group. Commercial enzyme fermentation would put ADM in competition with firms such as BASF and DSM. ADM already provides the animal feed industry with fermentation-derived amino acids such as lysine and tryptophan.
