Driving toward the clinic

Researchers agree that a major hurdle to getting transplant biomarkers to the clinic is a lack of funding. A perceived lack of funding notwithstanding, the U.S. National Institutes of Health is actually supporting clinical trials through the Clinical Trials in Organ Transplantation, or CTOT, consortium. Sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases, CTOT has a mission to run studies that improve short-term and long-term outcomes for transplant recipients. CTOT, established in 2004, is now in its third funding cycle. So far, CTOT has doled out more than $135 million. Since its inception, the consortium has undertaken 21 clinical trials, 12 of which are now closed, eight of which are currently active, and one of which is in development.

Part of the goal is to identify reliable biomarkers and then, once you have them, to use them to treat people on the basis of the presence or absence of the biomarker,” says Mount Sinai’s Heeger, who is a member of CTOT’s steering committee.

For example, Suthanthiran’s gene panel was tested in a CTOT trial. And the CRM developed by Sarwal and colleagues will be tested as a biomarker panel in future NIH-funded clinical trials that are currently in the planning stages, says Tara K. Sigdel, a member of Sarwal’s group.

The aim of CTOT’s studies varies depending on the transplanted organ being considered. For instance, the outcomes for lung transplants are significantly worse than for other transplants, Heeger says. “We have to understand and fix that,” he says.

With that goal in mind, one CTOT trial is an observational study of about 800 lung transplant patients. The study is collecting blood and biopsy samples, as well as fluid obtained from rinsing lung tissue. “They’re looking for what are the best markers and trying to understand why the organs are rejected,” Heeger says.

But ultimately, physicians need biomarkers that can improve outcomes. For that to happen, trials need to be done in which some patients are treated on the basis of the results of biomarker tests and other patients receive the current standard of care.

“We now have a series of biomarkers that seem to be reproducibly able to detect acute injury to the transplant,” especially for the kidneys, Heeger says. “What we need to do now is design studies to test whether treating a patient based on those biomarkers is going to change the outcomes.”

And one of the biggest needs is improving the long-term outcomes. Short-term organ-survival rates for all organs have improved, but 10-year survival rates have remained stubbornly stuck below 60%. For lung transplants, that number is lower—closer to 30%.

To try to bring those survival rates up, the University of Virginia’s Mas wants researchers to focus less on acute rejection and more on the process that leads to chronic rejection. Even though doctors prescribe strong immunosuppressants, “the immune system always finds a way to respond to the graft, even when we cannot see any clinical manifestation.” The focus needs to be on avoiding that immune response that doctors aren’t seeing clinically but is leading to chronic rejection, she adds. “Monitoring the graft is going to be the solution.”

Heeger agrees that more attention needs to be paid to long-term outcomes, but “it’s hard to do studies that are 10 years long,” he says. Instead researchers need a surrogate end point.

“Let’s say I want to know who’s going to lose their graft in 10 years and then identify a biomarker that’s going to tell me that. I can’t wait 10 years to find out.” But if researchers can find a marker at the two-year point that accurately predicts what will happen after 10 years, they may be able to adjust treatment to ward off graft loss.

But the hurdle—and perhaps a reason that there have been so few studies—is that even with a biomarker for chronic rejection, which is usually antibody based, no good treatments exist, Heeger says.

“We don’t have good drugs to ward off antibody responses,” he adds. “And people who develop antibodies often end up doing worse.”

As eager as he is for biomarkers to succeed, Azzi says that as a physician he won’t use any biomarker unless he believes that it has predictive value and will improve outcomes. “I need more data to do that,” he says.

“We have our work cut out for us,” Heeger says. “It’s always nice to identify new things, but we’ve already identified and validated a number of biomarkers. It’s time to determine if acting on them improves outcomes.”