$24 million slated for Parkinson’s research

The Michael J. Fox Foundation, NIH, and five life sciences companies—Celgene, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Sanofi, and Verily Life Sciences—have launched a public-private partnership aimed at understanding the molecular underpinnings of Parkinson’s disease. The partners have jointly committed $24 million to the project, which is part of NIH’s Accelerating Medicines Partnership. The first goal of the partnership is to analyze existing data and patient samples for biomarkers that allow the disease to be measured, tracked, and ultimately, treated.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter