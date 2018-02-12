Specialty chemical firm Evonik Industries has received approval to market a hydrogen peroxide product, called Asperix Vet, to salmon farmers in the U.K., Norway, and Ireland to control lice. The parasites attach themselves to salmon and live off blood, skin, and the mucus coating that protects the fish from infections. Evonik stresses that hydrogen peroxide is both effective and environmentally benign; fish can be harvested directly after treatment.
