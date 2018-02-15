Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Bacterial enzyme turns α-amino acids into β-amino acids

Harnessing previously unknown protein modification could aid drug discovery

by Stu Borman
February 15, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Reaction scheme shows overall process catalyzed by PlpXY.
PlpXY creates an α-keto-β-amino acid in a protein chain.

After a ribosome in a cell synthesizes a peptide or protein, enzymes can modify that biomolecule and change its function through a variety of posttranslational modifications, such as adding phosphate groups or sugars.

Jörn Piel of ETH Zurich and coworkers have now found an enzyme that performs a surprising and unique posttranslational modification. It uses a previously unobserved protein-splicing reaction to introduce β-amino acids into proteins (Science 2018, DOI: 10.1126/science.aao0157). β-amino acids differ structurally from the α-amino acids that predominate in peptides and proteins in that they have two carbons instead of just one between the amino and carbonyl groups.

Scientists could use the new enzyme to incorporate a range of different β-amino acids into peptides and proteins for drug discovery. β-peptides resist enzymatic breakdown, giving them enhanced stability in the body.

The detailed mechanism of action of the enzyme, called PlpXY, requires further study. But overall, the enzyme removes tyramine—tyrosine without its carbonyl group—from a tyrosine-glycine pair in a protein. The enzyme then splices the resulting gap by linking the orphan carbonyl group with the adjacent amino acid’s carbonyl group, which turns the adjacent amino acid into an α-keto-β-amino acid. The β-amino acid’s extra keto group provides a chemical handle scientists can use to further modify the protein.

The study “describes unprecedented chemistry that expands the diversity of known ribosomally synthesized and posttranslationally modified peptides in an almost magical way,” says Alanna Schepartz of Yale University.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE