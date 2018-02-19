Cryptocurrency for your genome

Nebula Genomics, the latest company to spin out of the lab of Harvard University geneticist George Church, wants to help people sequence their genomes, store the data on blockchain, and sell it for cryptocurrency. Personal genetics companies such as 23andMe and Ancestry.com can sell genetic data from their customers to drug companies. Church, along with Nebula cofounders Dennis Grishin and Kamal Obbad, suggests that the blockchain approach will give people more control over how their genetic data are used.
