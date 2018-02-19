LEDs may stop ships from fouling

AkzoNobel and the Dutch electronics giant Philips will codevelop a coating for ships’ hulls that incorporates ultraviolet-light-emitting diodes to prevent surface biofouling. The biocide-free approach would realize economic and environmental benefits by reducing surface friction and cutting fuel use, AkzoNobel says. The partners will initially apply the technology to ships, yachts, and offshore structures, but they could extend it to other surfaces, AkzoNobel says.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter