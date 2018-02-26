Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Court rules against delay of formaldehyde restrictions in U.S.

by Britt E. Erickson
February 26, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Composite wood products such as plywood will soon have to meet formaldehyde emissions standards.
Photo of plywood.
Credit: Shutterstock
Composite wood products such as plywood will soon have to meet formaldehyde emissions standards.

The U.S. EPA violated the law when it delayed the compliance date of an Obama-era rule on formaldehyde emissions for composite wood products, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California ruled on Feb. 16. The rule was scheduled to go into effect in December 2017, one year after EPA finalized it. But when the Trump administration took over, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt proposed a three-month delay. Then, in September, EPA finalized a rule, giving industry a one-year extension to meet the standard. Environmental groups and Gulf Coast citizens filed a lawsuit in October, asking the court to vacate EPA’s rule that allows for the one-year extension. The Gulf Coast residents were exposed to formaldehyde vapors from wood products that were installed in government-issued trailers after Hurricane Katrina. The court ruled that the extension is “beyond the scope of the EPA’s authority.” EPA and the plaintiffs now have until March 9 to reach an agreement on how to proceed with timely implementation of the formaldehyde emissions standard in composite wood products, such as plywood and particleboard.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Court Gives Go-Ahead To Air Pollution Rule
Activists Seek Deadline For EPA Ozone Limit
High Court Urged To Revive EPA Air Rule

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE