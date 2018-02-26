Croda buys crop stimulant maker

U.K. specialty chemical firm Croda has agreed to buy Plant Impact, a U.K. developer of synthetic and naturally occurring crop stimulants, for $14 million. Plant Impact put itself up for sale late last year following Bayer’s decision to step back from purchasing its products. Plant Impact was founded in 2005 and has 60 employees. The U.K. start-up’s products are applied in small quantities via sprays or seed treatments.
