Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Peering into the minds of small mammals

Engineered bioluminescent system lets scientists see cells in deep tissue of moving animals

by Tien Nguyen
February 26, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Bright bioluminescent imaging systems let scientists see into the deep tissue of freely moving mice.
Credit: Atsushi Miyawaki and Satoshi Iwano/Riken Institute
Bright bioluminescent imaging systems let scientists see into the deep tissue of freely moving mice.
Credit: Atsushi Miyawaki and Satoshi Iwano/Riken Institute

With bioluminescence imaging techniques, as with emotions, it can be difficult to look beyond the surface and see what’s going on deep inside. Inspired by fireflies, this imaging method makes use of green-yellow light emitted when an enzyme called luciferase reacts with d-luciferin. Light of this wavelength doesn’t travel far through tissue, which has limited the technique’s depth of visualization. Now, researchers in Japan have engineered a synthetic bioluminescence system that emits red-shifted light that is up to 1,000 times as bright as light emitted by existing systems and can penetrate through the deep tissue of mice and marmosets (Science 2018, DOI: 10.1126/science.aaq1067). The researchers installed their new imaging system in the animals’ striatum, an area deep in the brain, in two steps. First, they injected a virus containing their improved luciferase, an enzyme called Akaluc discovered through directed evolution. Then they fed the animals or injected them with a synthetic luciferin compound called AkaLumine-HCl, which is better able to penetrate the blood-brain barrier than d-luciferin is. As the enzyme reacted with AkaLumine-HCl, they observed the bioluminescence using a special camera. This system’s increased brightness lets scientists circumvent the longer exposure times previously required, allowing them to study the animals while they move freely, instead of under anesthesia, which is important for understanding brain activity.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE