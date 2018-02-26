Waste-to-methanol planned for Rotterdam

AkzoNobel, Air Liquide, Enerkem, and the Port of Rotterdam are taking another step in a previously announced project to build a waste-to-methanol facility in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. The firms have agreed to spend $11 million on engineering and permitting and will decide later this year whether to proceed with building a $250 million commercial facility. Similar to an Enerkem plant in Canada, it would convert waste, including mixed plastics, into methanol.
