Celgene strikes second deal with Skyhawk

In June 2018, Celgene announced a $60 million partnership with Skyhawk Therapeutics to develop small-molecule drugs that alter RNA splicing. The pharma firm is striking a second deal with Skyhawk, worth $80 million up front, to develop small molecules for traditionally undruggable targets in autoimmune diseases, cancer, and immuno-oncology. The first partnership, which is ongoing, focuses on neurological diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Huntington’s disease. Skyhawk is one of C&EN’s 10 Start-Ups to Watch this year.
