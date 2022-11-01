The flowing line work, the pastel-icized color palette, the off-center emphasis evoking imbalance, the brushed texture, all hallmarks of Vincent Van Gogh’s signature style and all created here by evaporation and protein crystallization. What we have here is not an abstract work by the famous Dutch master, but rather a visible-light microscopy image of image of 20-nm gold colloidal particles coated with amyloid β 12–18 and dispersed on a slice of mica. Geneseo University professor Kazushige Yokoyama prepared this sample as part of his work using nanoparticles to probe the formation of protein aggregates in the brain, a phenomenon suspected to be part of dementia, Alzheimer’s, and other neurodegenerative diseases.
Submitted by Kazushige Yokoyama
Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter