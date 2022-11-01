Advertisement

Biological Chemistry

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Van Gogh’s Worrisome Brain Chemistry

by Craig Bettenhausen
November 1, 2022
An abstract field of swirls and dots reselmbes the style of Vincent Van Gogh.
Credit: Submitted by Kazushige Yokoyama

The flowing line work, the pastel-icized color palette, the off-center emphasis evoking imbalance, the brushed texture, all hallmarks of Vincent Van Gogh’s signature style and all created here by evaporation and protein crystallization. What we have here is not an abstract work by the famous Dutch master, but rather a visible-light microscopy image of image of 20-nm gold colloidal particles coated with amyloid β 12–18 and dispersed on a slice of mica. Geneseo University professor Kazushige Yokoyama prepared this sample as part of his work using nanoparticles to probe the formation of protein aggregates in the brain, a phenomenon suspected to be part of dementia, Alzheimer’s, and other neurodegenerative diseases.

