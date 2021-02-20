Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Directed evolution reprograms botulinum neurotoxins

Proteases target new substrates with high specificity

by Celia Henry Arnaud
February 20, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

Ribbon structure of an evolved botulinum neurotoxin protease (lavender) overlaid on the original protein (gray).
Credit: Science
The structure of an evolved botulinum neurotoxin protease (lavender) is overlaid on the original protein (gray). The black sphere is zinc in the active site, and mutated amino acids are shown in dark purple.

Proteases are enzymes that cleave other proteins at defined locations. Such enzymes are attractive as therapeutics, but reprogramming them to selectively target a specific substrate is challenging. The natural substrates of botulinum neurotoxin (BoNT) proteases, including the enzyme marketed as Botox, are proteins involved in the formation and release of vesicles in neurons. These enzymes are examples of clinically used proteases that researchers have attempted to repurpose with varying degrees of success. Now researchers have used directed evolution to successfully repurpose enzymes in this class, potentially opening a route to develop new anticancer drugs. David R. Liu of Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard and the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Min Dong of Harvard Medical School, and coworkers have now used a directed evolution method called phage-assisted continuous evolution (PACE) to reprogram the specificity of BoNT proteases so they target proteins other than their natural substrates (Science 2021, DOI: 10.1126/science.abf5972). The researchers used both positive and negative selection PACE to evolve BoNT proteases that selectively target desired substrates. They evolved three distinct classes of BoNT proteases into variants that selectively cleave each of four protein targets chosen by the researchers, including phosphatase and tensin homolog, a signaling protein that is mutated in many cancers and is unrelated to any known native targets of natural BoNT proteases.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sugar-transferring enzyme adds antibody to cell surface
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cancer target binds RNA and its mirror image
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hard-to-get fungal natural products found

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE