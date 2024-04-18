Fujifilm invests $1.2 billion in cell culture facility

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies is investing $1.2 billion at its large-scale cell culture facility in Holly Springs, North Carolina, which will bring total investment at the site to $3.2 billion. Included in the new investment will be eight mammalian cell culture reactors, each with 20,000 L in volume. Fujifilm had already been planning eight reactors of the same size. The new reactors will be completed by 2028.
