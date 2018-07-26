Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Insect sodium channels visualized with cryo-electron microscopy﻿

Structures of voltage-gated channel with toxins suggest strategies for drug development﻿

by Bethany Halford﻿
July 26, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

Protein structure of Nav has four-fold symmetry with a molecule and an ion in the center of the image.
Credit: Science
Composite image of a voltage-gated sodium channel from insect protein. Tetrodotoxin (highlighted by a pink circle) binds in the channel's pore near a sodium ion (purple sphere). A peptide toxin (orange) binds at a site that's distant from the pore.

Scientists now have a better picture of how voltage-gated sodium (Nav) channels interact with certain animal toxins, thanks to structures solved with cryo-electron microscopy. These channels are important targets for insecticides as well as for drugs that affect cardiac function and pain.

Much of the structural data scientists previously had on Nav channels came from crystallographic studies on channels derived from bacterial proteins. These channels, which are composed of four identical subunits, are molecularly distinct from the Nav channels of higher organisms, which are a single chain that forms four regions, explains Nieng Yan, a Princeton University molecular biologist who led the new study.

Yan’s group, along with researchers in Glenn F. King’s lab at the University of Queensland and in Qiang Zhou’s lab at Tsinghua University, used cryo-EM to create a picture of the American cockroach’s Nav channel, capturing details down to 2.8 Å resolution (Science 2018, DOI: 10.1126/science.aau2596). They solved the structure in the presence of a toxin derived from the desert bush spider—a peptide that keeps the channel open. They also determined the structure of the peptide-channel complex with the small molecule toxins tetrodotoxin (at 2.6 Å resolution), which is found in pufferfish and other critters, and saxitoxin (at 3.2 Å resolution), which comes from marine microorganisms and is responsible for certain types of shellfish poisoning.

Prior work has established that the small-molecule toxins block Nav channels, and the researchers’ structures show these molecules sitting snugly in the channel’s pore, which they expected, Yan says. What surprised them was the complex binding of the spider peptide toxin, which was previously thought to coordinate just one remote region of the channel but instead makes key contacts with the extracellular dome region of the channel that’s above the pore.

William A. Catterall, an expert in electrical signaling between cells at the University of Washington, says the work is “a tremendous step toward understanding the molecular and chemical basis for the powerful effects of animal neurotoxins on our nervous system that are caused by modulating voltage-gated sodium channels.”

“Because Nav channels are evolutionarily conserved from insects to humans, the findings here have enormous implications for development of pore blockers and gating modifiers specific to human Nav channels in order to treat chronic pain, epilepsy, cardiac arrhythmia, and other conditions more effectively,” adds George Wisedchaisri, who studies the pharmacology of membrane proteins at the University of Washington.

Yan says this report is just a starting point. “We are really intrigued by these channels and our long-term goal is to elucidate their whole working cycle,” characterizing the conformational changes that take place as the channel moves from one state to another. “It’s just like a miniature machine,” she says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Protein Senses High Levels Of Salt
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Knockout Pictures
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dopamine Show-And-Tell

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE