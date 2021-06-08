Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Light activated molecule shifts circadian clock in cells

Researchers use an azobenzene group to create a switchable clock modulator

by Alla Katsnelson, special to C&EN
June 8, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

Structures of azobenzene-modified longdaysin in active and inactive forms.
Light can switch this azobenzene-modified version of the circadian clock regulator longdaysin between its active and inactive forms, allowing researchers to controllably shift cells’ circadian clocks by up to 4 h.

Most living things contain a circadian clock—a signaling system that keeps the cell’s function tied to the periodicity of a 24-h cycle. Although scientists have identified many elements that regulate the clock’s function, much about circadian rhythms and how they influence health and disease remains poorly understood.

Now, researchers have created a light-activated molecule that can reversibly shift the length of the clock’s cycle in living cells and tissues (Nat. Commun. 2021, DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-23301-x). The tool provides a targeted, non-invasive way to study how the clock affects cellular physiology, says Ben Feringa, a chemist at the University of Groningen who co-led the work.

The team made use of an azobenzene moiety, which is commonly used as a photoswitch and which changes conformation upon exposure to light. Light converts azobenzene from the trans isomer, which is thermally stable, to the cis isomer, which is not. The cis isomer gradually reverts to trans on its own or can be converted photochemically. “It’s just a change in geometry,” Feringa says. In past work, Feringa’s lab built light switches into other molecules including antibiotics and antitumor compounds.

In the new work, the researchers added an azobenzene light switch to a molecule called longdaysin that chronobiologist Tsuyoshi Hirota at Nagoya University had created previously. Longdaysin slows down the clock by interfering with the action of a key regulator of two genetic feedback loops that control the circadian clock.

After testing several variations of the azobenzene-modified longdaysin, the team landed on one in which violet light (400 nm) activates longdaysin, while green light (530 nm) switches longdaysin off.

The researchers tested the molecule in cultured human cells, in mouse spleen tissue, and in mouse brain sections containing the brain region central to regulating circadian rhythms. “By using 400 and 530 nm light, we can either extend clock time by up to 4 hours, or reduce it back,” Feringa says.

“It’s a very cool application of photopharmacology,” says Dirk Trauner, a chemist at New York University who designs chemical switches but was not involved in the work.

One struggle for researchers studying the circadian clock in cultured cells is that even basic experimental procedures—say, taking cells out of the incubator to change the growth medium keeping them alive—“can reset the molecular rhythm,” says Akhilesh Reddy, a chronobiologist at the University of Pennsylvania who was not involved in the work. The compound described in the study “is a good way to get around that” because it provides a noninvasive way to control the clock. Being able to use the compound in a living organism would make it even better, he adds.

Update

This story was updated on June 9, 2021, to include the study's DOI.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Peering into the minds of small mammals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Light-Triggered Chemotherapy
Biologists Engineer A Three-Gene Optogenetic System
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE