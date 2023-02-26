Periodic Graphics: Mucus, tears, and saliva

To download a pdf of this article, visit cenm.ag/snotspittears.
References used to create this graphic:
Bardow, Allan, Dennis Moe, Bente Nyvad, and Birgitte Nauntofte. “The Buffer Capacity and Buffer Systems of Human Whole Saliva Measured without Loss of CO2.” Arch. Oral Biol. (Jan. 2000). DOI: 10.1016/S0003-9969(99)00119-3.
Fenna, R., J. Zeng, and C. Davey. “Structure of the Green Heme in Myeloperoxidase.” Arch. Biochem. Biophys. (Jan. 1995). DOI: 10.1006/abbi.1995.1086.
Kirby, Anthony J. “The Lysozyme Mechanism Sorted—after 50 Years.” Nat. Struct. Mol. Biol. (Sept. 2001). DOI: 10.1038/nsb0901-737.
A collaboration between C&EN and Andy Brunning, author of the popular graphics blog Compound Interest
To see more of Brunning’s work, go to compoundchem.com. To see all of C&EN’s Periodic Graphics, visit cenm.ag/periodicgraphics.
This graphic was updated on March 7, 2023, to correct the charge of the phosphate ions. It is 3–, not 2–.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter