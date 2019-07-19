Advertisement

Biological Chemistry

Reactions

July 19, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 29
Letters to the editor

Citrus killer

After reading the article “Fighting a Citrus Killer” (C&EN, June 10, 2019, page 30), I wondered why no mention was made about another approach to solving this problem, such as the successful use of the method to control the Mediterranean fruit fly—wipe out the bug by releasing neutered insects, thus controlling the propagation of the insect. This, along with the other farming initiatives mentioned in the article, should produce positive results for the huanglongbing problem. In addition, a sex pheromone specific for the psyllid, like the one used to lure the insects into traps, such as the one used for Japanese beetles, would also be helpful in reducing the insect population.

John C. Oppelt
Middletown, Delaware

Fun with language

I found that the title to an article on page 4 of the May 20, 2019, issue of C&EN nicely illustrates the complexity of the English language. The title is “Lab Chip Models Gut Microbiome Diversity.” If the verb of the sentence is models and gut is a noun, the meaning you intended, then we have a lab chip that models microbiome diversity in the human gut. However, if models is a noun and the verb is gut, then we have a lab chip that destroys microbiome diversity. My first reaction was the second meaning, but I immediately realized you meant the first meaning.

Donald Paulson
Los Angeles

Names made from element symbols

In this International Year of the Periodic Table I think it has made many chemists think about different ways the elements in the periodic table come into our lives, and C&EN has done a terrific job of highlighting this. One aspect that has not been brought up is how many members of the American Chemical Society can spell their full names using only the abbreviations of the elements in the periodic table.

I know I can: S-I-Mo-N Ba-Re.

And indeed there is more than one way for me to do this: Si-Mo-N Ba-Re.

Simon Bare
Menlo Park, California﻿

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

