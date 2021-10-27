Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Trivalent PROTACs speed up protein degradation

New degraders work over broader concentration range than previous ones

by Celia Henry Arnaud
October 27, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Scheme showing a trivalent PROTAC bound to an E3 ligase and a target protein.
Credit: Adapted from Nat. Chem. Biol.
This trivalent PROTAC has three ligands, one that binds a ligase enzyme and two that bind sites on a target protein. The PROTAC brings the ligase and target protein together so the ligase can add ubiquitin, a signal for protein degradation.

Targeted degradation of proteins in the cell has the potential to be useful in treating disease or as a research tool. A class of protein degraders that has attracted significant research interest because of its ability to degrade a variety of proteins is known as proteolysis-targeting chimeras, or PROTACs. These molecules typically consist of two ligands. One ligand binds the targeted protein, and the other ligand binds an enzyme that adds the protein ubiquitin to the target protein as a signal to the cell that the protein is slated for degradation. The PROTAC brings the target protein and the enzyme close enough for the enzyme to do its job.

A new study reports PROTACs with three ligands, two that can bind sites on the target protein and one that binds the enzyme. The new trivalent PROTACs achieve protein degradation at lower concentrations than conventional bivalent PROTACs (Nat. Chem. Biol. 2021, DOI: 10.1038/s41589-021-00878-4).

Structure of a trivalent PROTAC.
This trivalent PROTAC has two ligands (red) that bind to a target protein and one ligand (dark blue) that binds to an enzyme that tags the protein for degradation.

Successful tagging of a target for degradation is “not just about the proximity,” says Alessio Ciulli of the University of Dundee, one of the leaders of the new study. The orientation and stability of the PROTAC complex is also important, he says. Having three binding sites strengthens the interactions. The extra binding site might also help hold the target protein in a conformation that is more favorable for ubiquitination, says Danette L. Daniels, an R&D group leader at Promega Corporation who also led the research.

The researchers chose a model system for which bivalent PROTACs and inhibitors have already been reported.

The researchers made six trivalent PROTACs, which each consisted of a 1,1,1-tris(hydroxymethyl) ethane core connected to each of the ligands through polyethylene glycol (PEG) chains. The PROTACs differed in their PEG chain lengths and in which ligand bound the ubiquitin-adding enzyme.

The best of the trivalent PROTACs, called SIM1, degraded the target protein over a wider range of concentrations, both lower and higher, than bivalent PROTACs do. Often, at high concentrations, bivalent PROTACs stop degrading their target. SIM1 degraded its target at concentrations as low as 10 pM and as high as 30 µM.

The work is “a significant advance,” says Lyn Jones, the director of the Center for Protein Degradation at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, who was not involved in the study. “The study establishes a proof-of-concept for improved efficacy and selectivity driven by increased valency. The trivalent PROTAC has surprisingly good activity and favorable [pharmacokinetics]. The next step will be to develop an orally bioavailable degrader and a heterotrivalent compound that induces the proximity of three different biomolecules.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Degrader takes out many forms of KRas
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Targeted protein degraders may act as promising antivirals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bismuth binds peptides to make bioactive bicycles
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE