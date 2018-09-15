UCSF researchers pinpoint cancer immortality target﻿﻿﻿﻿

Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, have figured out how a mutation in a protein, the TERT promoter, can grant tumor cells the ability to multiply with abandon. In a paper in Cancer Cell (2018, DOI: 10.1016/j.ccell.2018.08.003), UCSF’s Joseph F. Costello identifies the GABP-β1L subunit of the protein as a potentially important new cancer drug target. Telo Therapeutics, a start-up founded by Costello and his former graduate student Robert Bell, is working with GlaxoSmithKline to screen small-molecule libraries for inhibitors of the subunit.
