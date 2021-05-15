DSM to test Debut Bio’s cell-free production process

DSM has agreed to evaluate a cell-free biomanufacturing process developed by Debut Biotechnology, a start-up formed in 2019 with technology licensed from the University of California, Irvine. Debut says its enzymatic production process overcomes the limitations of both petroleum-based chemical synthesis and cell-based fermentation. DSM says it will test the process on specialty food and nutritional ingredients.
