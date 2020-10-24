Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biochemistry

Genetic mutation makes fermented fish less stinky

People with the gene are less sensitive to the rotten odor of trimethylamine

by Ariana Remmel
October 24, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

A young girl smells a pallet of fish in a market.
Credit: Jón Gústafsson/deCODE Genetics/Amgen Inc
Fishy odors are less offensive to people with a newly discovered genetic mutation.

Fermented fish is notorious for its foul odor, but some people can easily stomach the stench of trimethylamine. That may be thanks to a genetic mutation. A genome-wide association study led by Rósa Gísladóttir and Kári Stefánsson from deCODE Genetics turned up a variant of a trace amine olfactory receptor protein called TAAR5.The team asked more than 11,000 Icelanders to smell a sample of trimethylamine and describe its aroma. The reserachers found that people with a single missense mutation in the TAAR5 gene were less likely to associate a waft of trimethylamine with fermented shark or skate—if they could detect the rotten-smelling amine at all (Curr. Biol. 2020, DOI: 10.1016/j.cub.2020.09.012). Though the mutation is found in only a small subset of the population, further analysis shows that the TAAR5 variant is more common in Icelanders than in people from Sweden, Southern Europe, and Africa. Fermented fish products became important to Icelandic people in the Middle Ages, when fresh meat and salt-preserved foods were scarce. The TAAR5 mutation might be beneficial, Gísladóttir suggests, because “it’s actually quite helpful to be able to eat these foods, which have this horribly pungent smell of trimethylamine.”

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE