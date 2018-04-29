Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biochemistry

Helium ion microscopy reveals mysteries of spiky bacterial filaments

Iron-oxidizing bacteria make organic scaffold that accumulates iron minerals

by Deirdre Lockwood, special to C&EN
April 29, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

Micrograph made using helium ion microscopy shows iron oxide hyroxide mineral deposits coating a spiral filament.
Credit: James M. Byrne
Iron-oxidizing bacteria form twisted stalks that accumulate iron oxide-hydroxide crystals.

Some iron-oxidizing bacteria make organic-mineral filaments that extend from their surfaces. But how they are formed remains a puzzle. Now, using helium ion microscopy (HIM), James M. Byrne of the University of Tübingen and his colleagues have captured these stalks forming in unprecedented detail (Environ. Sci. Technol. Lett. 2018, DOI: 10.1021/acs.estlett.8b00077). Previous imaging efforts used scanning electron microscopy, but this technique has inferior resolution and in this context requires coatings that distort the structures being studied. The group cultured bacteria isolated from low-oxygen sediments in a Denmark bay and analyzed the samples with HIM over a month to document how the structures changed. First, spiral-shaped stalks formed. Eventually, mineral crystals coated the spirals so heavily that their shapes were no longer discernible. “It really blew my mind when we started to see these objects forming,” Byrne says. The spirals were mostly organic, whereas the mineral deposits were lepidocrocite, an iron oxide-hydroxide mineral, elemental analysis showed. Some researchers think the structures sequester toxic, dissolved iron(II) in the environment as insoluble iron(III), protecting the microbes. More work may solve that mystery, too.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE